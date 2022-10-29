Joppatowne football holds off Patterson Mill for 18-14 win and UCBAC Susquehanna Division football title

Proud Joppatowne head coach Trey Goode talks with his team after the win over Patterson Mill Friday night in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Joppatowne Mariners fought off a tough challenge Friday night from host Patterson Mill to win an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference division football title.

The Mariners beat the Huskies, 18-14, giving the winners a Susquehanna Division championship after both teams entered with one-loss records.

“That’s not the same Patterson Mill team we played last year,” Mariners coach Trey Goode said. “I was telling the boys, we’re 7-1, but they’re 7-1 for a reason, too. They earned the right to be 7-1 and that’s a helluva team right there. We had to fight this game, it was a dogfight for four quarters.”

Patterson Mill's Kaiden Patureau tries to bring down Joppatowne ball carrier Steven Robinson on a run during Friday's game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The game was scoreless into the second quarter, but very early into it, the Huskies drew first blood.

The Huskies moved the ball 56 yards in 11 plays with all but one play on the ground. Quarterback Tommy Rohal took a designed keeper 16 yards for the score and Connor Schoene added the extra point.

The Patterson Mill defense played well in the first half and it stood strongest in the final seconds of the half.

Taking advantage of a short punt, Joppatowne took possession at the Patterson Mill 39. The Mariners (8-1, 6-1 UCBAC) overcame a first down pass interference penalty with three runs by senior Steven Robinson. Robinson (34 carries, 210 yards) covered 25 yards to the Huskies 25.

Patterson Mill's Kamarie Silver tries to bring down Joppatowne ball carrier Steven Robinson during the game at Patterson Mill on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Quarterback AJ Wilson passed 12 yards to Zachariah Horton on fourth-and-7 to keep the drive alive. The Mariners got down to the Patterson Mill 1 before getting pushed back a couple yards. On another fourth down play, Robinson took a direct snap and was tackled for a loss to end the half.

Joppatowne came out in the second half and Robinson ran the ball with a purpose. From their own 20, Joppatowne went to work, primarily on the ground with Robinson. Of the 14 plays needed to find the end zone, Robinson carried the ball 10 times. It was his 3-yard run to get the Mariners on the scoreboard with 2:57 left third quarter.

The two-point conversion attempt was no good.

The Huskies (7-2, 5-2) had an immediate response. Kick returner Samir Manning raced 55 yards with the ensuing kick to the Mariners’ 27. On first down, Rohal’s wobbly, up-for-grabs pass was brought in by Aiden Myers at the Mariners’ 5.

Two plays later, RJ Wilhelm crossed the goal line to extend the Huskies’ lead. Schoene’s kick made it 14-6 with 1:55 left in the quarter.

Joppatowne came right back, scoring in less than 20 seconds. Wilson passed down the middle to Shawn Caine Jr., who juked his way around and past numerous defenders, en route to a 65-yard touchdown. The Mariners, though, were stuffed on another two-point try, leaving them behind 14-12 at quarter’s end.

Joppatowne's Steven Robinson celebrates with his team after their win over Patterson Mill Friday night. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Manning took the kickoff, but was run out of bounds at his own 36. Unfortunately for him, Manning put the ball down on the turf before he stepped out of bounds. The Mariners recovered.

Seven seconds into the fourth quarter, the Mariners took their first lead, one they never relinquished. A critical offsides penalty on fourth-and-2 against Patterson Mill kept the drive alive. Two snaps later, Wilson raced 15 yards for go-ahead points.

Wilson’s pass to Lamar Watts was short on the conversion, but the Mariners were ahead, 18-14.

“We practiced real hard this week, in our head we were planning to win it,” Robinson said. “So, when stuff went down, it made us go harder.”

Patterson Mill had one more possession, but on a fourth-and-4 at the Joppatowne 42, a run for no gain turned the ball over. Joppatowne proceeded to possess the ball the remaining seven-plus minutes, taking a knee the final two snaps at the Huskies 5.

“The defense played really hard and did a solid job for most of the time. Could have seen one or two things here or there that we could have done better, but overall, that’s how the ball kind of bounces,” Huskies coach Dave Huryk said. “We’ve been on the positive end of a couple of those, this time we were on the negative end.”