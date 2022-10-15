Joppatowne football overcomes penalties, rides Steven Robinson and AJ Wilson to beat Fallston, 36-28

Joppatowne running back Steven Robinson rushed for 220 yards and two scores and quarterback AJ Wilson threw three touchdown passes to lift the visiting Mariners to a 36-28 win over Fallston on Friday night.

The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game lasted nearly three hours and was hampered by 32 penalties, 20 against Joppatowne and 12 against Fallston.

“If it’s possible to be a sloppy game and good game at the same time, that’s what it was tonight,” Mariners coach Trey Goode said. “It was a helluva game, got a lot of respect for Fallston as a team. Good football team over there. Tonight, we just made more than plays than them.”

The game opened with a flurry of offense. The Mariners (6-1, 4-1 UCBAC) scored on the third play from scrimmage. Wilson (10-for-23 for 200 yards) connected with Damien Brooks for a 79-yard touchdown. Robinson ran for the 2-point conversion and an 8-0 lead just 1:16 into the game.

“Every game, if we win the toss, we want the ball first,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to come out and dominate. We’re want to show them that we’re dominating and we’re trying to run up the score.”

Joppatowne's Steven Robinson carries the ball as Fallston's Ben Swartzendruber closes in during Friday night's game. Robinson rushed for 220 yards and two scores to help the Mariners secure a 36-28 win. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston (3-4, 2-3) answered quickly, with the aid of two large penalties against the Mariners. A personal foul on first down and a face mask added to an 18-yard pass moved the Cougars from their own 33 to the Mariners’ 17 in two plays.

The next play, Aiden Dixon hit Brody Fitzkee for a 17-yard touchdown pass and kicker Jason Roberts added the extra point.

Nether team scored on their next possession, but Joppatowne was back in the end zone before the first quarter ended. Robinson ran 3 yards for the score, but the 2-point conversion pass failed.

Fallston tied the game at 14 midway through the second quarter. Dixon (12 carries for 68 yards) raced 33 yards to the Joppatowne 5 before scoring two plays later from the 3. Roberts added the extra point.

Joppatowne took the ensuing possession from its own 12 to inside the Fallston 10, but failed to score. A false-start penalty made it fourth-and-6, and Wilson’s pass fell incomplete.

Minutes later, Joppatowne had the ball back and Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Zachariah Horton with 44 secons left in the half. After the 2-point conversion failed, the Mariners led 20-14 at the break.

Fallston quarterback AJ Wilson slips away from Fallston's Cole Smith and looks to scramble during Friday night's game. Wilson threw three touchdown passes. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston scored on its opening possession of the second half to take its only lead. Evan Bradley-Dozier ran 1 yard for the touchdown and Roberts added the kick for a 21-20 advantage.

The Mariners responded with Wilson and Horton connecting for a 30-yard touchdown just 46 seconds after the Cougars scored. A 2-point pass from Wilson to Shawn Cain Jr. gave Joppatowne a 28-20 lead.

But back came Fallston. Joppatowne turned the ball over on downs at its own 29, and the Cougars took advantage.

Dixon (11-for-19 for 107 yards) hit Ben Swartzendruber for a 22-yard touchdown, and Roberts’ kick tied the game at 28 late in the third quarter.

A Fallston turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter from its own 20 led to the game’s final points. Robinson raced 8 yards for the touchdown and ran in the 2-point conversion.

Fallston had two more possessions over the final nine minutes, but nothing came from them.

“I’m proud of the boys, they showed resiliency,” Goode said. “Penalties killed us tonight, but we overcame it though. We overcame it, boys showed up in the second half.”