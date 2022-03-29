Edgewood boys lacrosse stays unbeaten with 11-1 win over Joppatowne

Dominating possession, the Edgewood Rams boys lacrosse team ran its record to 3-0 Tuesday with an 11-1 win over visiting Joppatowne in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game.

The Rams, who improved to 2-0 in UCBAC play, had a 14-2 edge in faceoffs, which led to the decided edge on the scoreboard. The Mariners (0-2, 0-1) were seeing their first UCBAC action.

“We have a few guys and our motto right now is, ’Do what you’re good at.’ So if you are the guy that dodges, dodge and look for the feed. If you are the guy that finishes, be that guy,” Rams head coach Stephen Ross said. “Just want them to do whatever they are capable of doing.”

Tyrone Jones opened the scoring three minutes in with an unassisted goal, but Joppatowne evened the score three minutes later on a Wyatt Smith goal.

Edgewood closed the game with 10 unanswered goals, six with assists. There could have been many more if not for the play of Joppatowne goalie Josh Steinmiller. Steinmiller turned away a handful of shots early and finished with 16 saves.

The Rams scored three more first quarter goals to lead 4-1. Jaiden Woodyard, Aiden Dykes and Antoine Jackson (one assist) scored a goal each.

Aiden Dykes (three goals, one assist) and Aaron Dykes (two goals) added a goal apiece in the second quarter, boosting the Rams lead to 6-1 at the half.

The Dykes pair also scored a goal each in the third quarter for an 8-1 lead.

Woodyard, who led the Rams with four goals and two assists, scored all three fourth-quarter goals. Two goals were scored just 29 seconds apart early in the quarter.

Woodyard then scored the game’s final goal with 43 seconds left. Larry Briceno-Lopez assisted the goal, his second of the game.

“Possessing the ball is the key to any offense and we couldn’t possess the ball even when we got the ball,” Mariners head coach Steve McElroy said. “We lost it fairly quickly, so it’s hard to maintain anything without hanging onto the ball for sure.”

Looking ahead, McElroy said, ”I’m hoping that they see the value of basic skills and possessing the ball. Having the confidence to possess the ball and not be affected so much by the slightest opposition. That will be tremendous.”

Rams goalie Demetrius Jones made two saves to keep Edgewood unbeaten.

“Three-and-0 for us is something that hasn’t happened for us in Edgewood for a decade, at least,” Ross said. “I’m really excited for these guys, they have the potential to go 4-0, 5-0, it really just depends on how much they’re willing to put into it.”