Favor Okigweh’s 32-point effort leads Joppatowne boys basketball to lopsided, 84-58 win over Bel Air

“Right now, we don’t know which team we’re going to end up getting. We ran Aberdeen and Havre de Grace, wire-to-wire and we played great as a team,” Bel Air coach Darko said. “And then we have our games where we’re in it for a quarter and a half and that’s it. I think tonight was Joppatowne picked up the intensity starting the second quarter and they just took us out of our game. They rushed us we made a lot of mistakes. We didn’t run offense structure at all, until it was too, late.”