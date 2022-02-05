Joppatowne boys basketball takes down Aberdeen, 66-65, in overtime

The Joppatowne Mariners needed overtime Friday night and the extra four minutes pushed the Mariners past the host Aberdeen Eagles, 66-65, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
The Mariners (9-6 overall, 6-4 division) outscored the Eagles (12-4, 9-2), 6-5, in the OT period.
Tied at 60, Aberdeen point guard Donovan Peyton opened the OT scoring with a drive and score for a 62-60 lead.
Joppatowne’s Kendrick Williams tied the game at 62 with a pair of free throws. A basket by Williams put the Mariners ahead, 64-62, with a little more than a minute left.
Ru Mubia countered for Aberdeen with :30 to play, tying the score 64-64. With 5 seconds left, Joppatowne sophomore point guard Daniel Webb threw a shot toward the basket as the shot clock was expiring. The shot, from beyond the 3-point line, was off, but Webb was fouled while shooting.
Webb, who led all scorers with 26 points, missed the first free throw, but made the next two, which proved to be the winner.
“Really it was nothing, I’m built for this,” Webb said of his winning free throws. “Everybody making noise, it didn’t really phase me, I know I missed the first one but I knew I wasn’t missing the next two.”
Aberdeen inbounded the ball and Nyseaun Rodgers hustled the ball into a legitimate shooting space, but he was fouled before getting the shot off. Rodgers went to line for a 1-and-1 with 2.5 seconds to play.
Rodgers (16 points) made the first, but missed the second. Favor Okigweh pulled down the rebound for the Mariners, but he was fouled with 1.7 seconds left.
Okigweh (17 points) missed both free throws and the Mariners poked the ball out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left. Aberdeen got the ball into Peyton near half court and his desperation shot was just shy at the buzzer.
“The difference was, the situation was really about them staying calm, just the basic principles of closing out a game,” Mariners head coach Jesse Jones said. “I felt like we should have closed it out sooner, the ball didn’t roll our way. It’s a big one for us, man, a big one for us.”
Aberdeen led 11-3 early behind 3-point shots from Rodgers, Mubia (13 points) and Tylan Bass, who led the Eagles with 19 points.
The lead shrunk to five, 17-12, at the end of the quarter when Joppatowne freshman Kenneth Hunter Jr. (nine points) hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Webb took over in the second quarter, scoring 11 points. Nine came off three, 3-point shots with the third of them giving Joppatowne its first lead, 27-25, with two minutes left in the half.
Bass closed the half with two 3-point shots and Aberdeen led 32-29 at the break.
The Aberdeen lead was 43-35 midway through the third quarter, but an 11-2 run by the Mariners had the visitors on top, 46-45, with 40.5 seconds left in the quarter.
The Eagles Jazae Jones made a 3-pointer and Aberdeen took a 48-46 lead to the fourth quarter.
The game was tied at 54 with 3:20 left and at 56 seconds later. Bass put Aberdeen ahead, 58-56, and a steal and second Bass basket had the Eagles up four, 60-56, with under two minutes to play.
A Williams basket cut the deficit to two, 60-58, for Joppatowne and with :18 left, Kylil Omar’s short jumper tied the game at 60 all.
Aberdeen had a chance to win in regulation, but Bass’ pass to maybe create a foul in the paint went for naught and time ran out without a shot.
“Our goals are obviously still attainable, but I would like to say very clearly Jesse Jones, former Aberdeen graduate is doing a hell of a job with those kids at Joppatowne, on and off the court,” Aberdeen head coach Bill Jones said. “Just extremely proud to see the things that he‘s doing as a coach. First, I want to congratulate him, very well coached, very good game. It just didn’t go our way.”
Artarus Brown added nine points for Aberdeen before fouling out with 3:10 left in overtime.