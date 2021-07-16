Olympian Johnny Stefanowicz, formerly of Bel Air, to wrestle for gold

“I’ve got a job to do. I think it’s a gold medal for the country. I’ve done my job to represent the country, now I have a newfound responsibility, a new sense of having a new opportunity, but new job. I’ve been fortunately, and humbly, able to represent and they’re depending on me to do that. It’s nothing more than that, it’s another competition, it’s another way to showcase what we work so hard for with our sport and the whole Olympic movement is nothing more than that. It’s a job,” Stefanowicz said.