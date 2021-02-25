John Carroll swimmers enjoy season, despite its shortness

The other senior, Delaney Hopkins, was an easy winner in the 500 free. “I’m really happy with how we swam tonight, it’s definitely a major improvement from year’s past and seeing everybody really get energetic on the blocks, cheering for each other and at the end of the lanes jumping up and down,” she said. “That’s really what high school swimming is about, it’s not whether the team wins or not, or whether you win your personal event, but it’s really just an atmosphere to support each other and seeing everyone swim a lot of personal bests, that’s all you could wish for in a high school team.”