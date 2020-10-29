John Carroll sports return for some teams this weekend

While Harford County Public School student-athletes deal with virtual athletics, athletes at John Carroll are set to begin play in abbreviated fall seasons as early as this weekend.
Teams, both varsity and junior varsity, will be in action in a variety of sports, to include football, field hockey, boys volleyball, girls volleyball, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer and girls soccer.
“I am excited to be back on the field with our guys. This has been a good thing for them to be out on the field and participating with their teammates. We have 80 guys this year and they are all following our protocols to remain safe. We are looking forward to a good season, but as I told the team, let’s be safe first and foremost, then go out each week and compete against some very talented teams that we will be playing this season," football head coach Ken Brinkman said. "I am grateful to all those who got us back on the field and for our upperclassmen that need these games in order to increase their exposure to college coaches.”
Brinkman is in his 27th year of coaching and his 6th year at John Carroll.
The Patriots football teams will be in action tonight Friday), but in a scrimmage format. The teams are traveling to Calvert Hall with scrimmage times set for 6 and 7:30 p.m.
There is a girls tennis match scheduled for home, but may be cancelled due to rain.
On Saturday at 10 a.m. there are home games for JV boys soccer and JV boys volleyball.
The John Carroll girls volleyball team will play at 11:15 a.m.
Joe Scheide begins his first year with the Patriots girls varsity. He has previously coached the JV boys team the past two years.
“The girls and I are thrilled that so many schools are welcoming back fall sports amidst this pandemic. We know it will look and feel different, but we are just excited to finally be able to play,” Scheide said. “We will have a ton of fun and we look forward to putting together a competitive season against some great opponents.”