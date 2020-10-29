John Carroll sports return for some teams this weekend

“I am excited to be back on the field with our guys. This has been a good thing for them to be out on the field and participating with their teammates. We have 80 guys this year and they are all following our protocols to remain safe. We are looking forward to a good season, but as I told the team, let’s be safe first and foremost, then go out each week and compete against some very talented teams that we will be playing this season," football head coach Ken Brinkman said. "I am grateful to all those who got us back on the field and for our upperclassmen that need these games in order to increase their exposure to college coaches.”