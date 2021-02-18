xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Carroll swimmers post win; girls basketball team edged by one point

By
The Aegis
Feb 18, 2021 4:02 PM
John Carroll girls basketball players and the school's co-ed swim team, were both in action Wednesday night.
John Carroll girls basketball players and the school's co-ed swim team, were both in action Wednesday night. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

John Carroll swimmers, both boys and girls, and girls basketball players were in action Wednesday night, with one in the win column and the other not.

The Patriots swim team opened its season with a win, edging visiting St. Peter & Paul, 75-74, in a meet at the Bel Air Athletic Club.

Advertisement

The Patriots celebrated six overall first place finishes.

Delaney Hopkins and Victoria Novak led the girls with two wins apiece. Hopkins was first in 200 IM and 100 Butterfly events, while Novak was best in winning the 200 and 500 Freestyle races.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ryan Fabriziani led the boys swimmers, posting wins in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke events.

Girls basketball edged

The Patriots (1-2) dropped their second straight game, losing at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 38-37.

The Patriots led 7-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half, but they could not hold on.

John Carroll was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter, to fall behind by five, 29-24.

Advertisement

The Patriots put up a good battle, outscoring the hosts, 13-9, in the final quarter, but it left the Patriots a point short.

Marisa Ziegler led the Patriots scoring with 11 points.

Latest The Aegis Sports

John Carroll is scheduled to host Mt. de Sales Friday at 5 p.m. and Concordia Prep on Saturday at noon.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement