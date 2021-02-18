John Carroll swimmers post win; girls basketball team edged by one point

John Carroll swimmers, both boys and girls, and girls basketball players were in action Wednesday night, with one in the win column and the other not.
The Patriots swim team opened its season with a win, edging visiting St. Peter & Paul, 75-74, in a meet at the Bel Air Athletic Club.
The Patriots celebrated six overall first place finishes.
Delaney Hopkins and Victoria Novak led the girls with two wins apiece. Hopkins was first in 200 IM and 100 Butterfly events, while Novak was best in winning the 200 and 500 Freestyle races.
Ryan Fabriziani led the boys swimmers, posting wins in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke events.
Girls basketball edged
The Patriots (1-2) dropped their second straight game, losing at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 38-37.
The Patriots led 7-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half, but they could not hold on.
John Carroll was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter, to fall behind by five, 29-24.
The Patriots put up a good battle, outscoring the hosts, 13-9, in the final quarter, but it left the Patriots a point short.
Marisa Ziegler led the Patriots scoring with 11 points.
John Carroll is scheduled to host Mt. de Sales Friday at 5 p.m. and Concordia Prep on Saturday at noon.