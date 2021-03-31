McDonogh softball rallies past John Carroll for 5-2 victory in IAAM opener

The John Carroll softball team made a couple of mistakes in the field Tuesday and it led to the Patriots’ first loss of the season.
McDonogh took advantage and rallied for five runs late to defeat the host Patriots, 5-2, in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference opener for both teams.
John Carroll (2-1) rode the pitching and hitting of senior Kyleigh Waugh for four innings. Waugh, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, ripped a 3-1 offering from McDonogh pitcher Andrea Ottomano high over the left field fence in the first inning for a home run.
“It was 3-1 and I was just looking for a good pitch. I love my inside pitches and it looked pretty and I swung,” Waugh said. “I did not think I would get it out today with this wind coming in from the outfield, I definitely thought it was going to get caught up in the air.”
In the pitching circle, Waugh shut out the Eagles for four innings, allowing just one hit.
McDonogh (3-0) tied the score at 1 in the fifth inning. Waugh hit Caelah Cross with a pitch to lead off the inning, and two passed balls moved Cross from first to third before she scored on a groundout.
The Eagles added a go-ahead run in the sixth. Ottomano and Abby Nevin hit back-to-back singles to open the inning. Ottomano was eventually forced out at home, but Nevin scored from third with two outs when Maycie Blair laid down a bases-loaded bunt and reached base after the throw was dropped at first.
McDonogh added three more runs in the seventh inning for a 5-1 lead. Emma Lach, who went 2-for-2 and was on base four times, hit a leadoff double and scored on a Patriots fielding error on ground ball off the bat of Ottomano.
Nevin was back on base after being hit by a pitch, and Abby Blake drove in Nevin and Ottomano with a double.
“We just told the girls to get on time with their pitcher because in this league, you’re going to face all different speeds,” Eagles coach John Folfas said. “Once we did, it was getting your hands through to the ball. Obviously, it came through at the end.”
Ottomano did the rest from the circle. After the Waugh home run, she retired 13 of the next 16 batters. She struck out 13 and allowed six hits and two walks.
“She kept us in the game. She had 13 strikeouts and was dealing really well today,” Folfas said.
Down 5-1, John Carroll rallied in the bottom of the seventh. Mykaela Getz and Laura Hughes hit consecutive singles to begin the inning, and Sydney Dawson singled a batter later to drive in Getz.
Waugh got another at-bat as the potential tying run, but her fly ball to center was the final out.
Waugh allowed five hits and two walks and hit three batters, but finished with 10 strikeouts.
“You can’t make expect to win an A [Conference] game and make mental mistakes. You can’t expect to score one run and just kind of cruise through, strikeout, strikeout, strikeout and not put the ball in play,” Patriots coach Sherry Hudson said. “You have to compete, I felt like we didn’t compete. It looked like we were satisfied striking out.”