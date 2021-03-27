John Carroll rolls over Maryvale Prep for 17-3 softball win

The John Carroll softball team knocked off its second straight B Conference opponent Friday, rolling past visiting Maryvale Prep, 17-3, in four and a half innings of Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland action.
The Patriots (2-0), an A Conference club, pounded 14 hits and scored in all four at-bats to win the nonconference game.
John Carroll plated a single run in the first inning. Sydney Dawson led of with a single and Mykaela Getz sacrificed her to second. Brianna Botkin, who went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the attack, singled in Dawson.
“I’ve been practicing a lot with hitting, just always every day, in the cages with my batting coach,” Botkin said. “So, today I just had to lay back, remember everything I’ve been trying to work on and just swing the bat, be aggressive.”
Botkin wasn’t the only batter to have a good day for the Patriots and many were part of a nine-run second inning. Getz (1-1, HBP), Kyleigh Waugh, Samantha Sclafani and Tessa Boswell all had RBI singles in the inning and Botkin’s second hit drove in two.
Dawson drew a bases-loaded walk to push across a run and two more scored on a pair of Maryvale throwing errors.
John Carroll scored six more times in the third. A pair of one-out walks were followed up by a Laura Hughes two-run double. Boswell then doubled in Hughes.
Waugh added her second RBI single and Getz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in another.
The outburst of hits and runs was a welcome sight for Patriots coach Sherry Hudson. “We definitely talked about being more selective and not just going up there and swinging at any pitch,” Hudson said. “We’re working on being a little smarter early in the count, getting something that we want to drive and then expanding once we get down in the count. That was one of our goals today.”
Katie Levey and Sclafani both went 2-for-2, while Boswell finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Waugh was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The Patriots closed their scoring with a run in the fourth. Gabrielle Albright’s RBI single plated Sophie Anderson.
Freshman Olivia Munoz highlighted Maryvale’s efforts with a long RBI triple, breaking up the combined no-hit effort of three Patriots pitchers. The Munoz drive, had it been two feet to the right, was a home run, but while it wasn’t, it scored Tara Radebaugh, who had walked.
Lee Ann Daiker added a bunt single for Maryvale’s only other hit. She later scored on a pair of John Carroll throwing errors.
Waugh pitched the first two innings for John Carroll, walking one and striking out two. Julia Wilkes also pitched two innings, allowing a walk, two hits and three runs (one earned). She struck out three. Botkin pitched the final inning, striking out two.
Jillanna Arata made the start for Maryvale (0-1). Over two innings, she allowed 10 hits, three walks and 10 runs (six earned).
“We’re a young team, returning three seniors. It’s been tough, we’re just trying gelled together,” Maryvale coach Terri Moeser said. “But, I’m excited for the season.”
The Patriots will begin A Conference play next week, hosting McDonogh on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Coach Hudson knows the Patriots will need to shore up a few things.
“Tuesday’s going to be a little different because we play McDonogh, so that’s going to be a different type of pitching, different type of players out in the field,” Hudson said. “We didn’t have any scrimmages, so this was good for us. We got to work everybody, everybody got a taste of varsity softball and being out on the field. But the season really starts on Tuesday and were going to have to buckle down in terms of mental mistakes and just being on top of things a little more.”