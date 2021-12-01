John Carroll boys basketball suffers first loss to Good Counsel, 78-64

The John Carroll boys basketball team dropped their first game of the season Tuesday night, falling to visiting Good Counsel, 78-64, in a nonleague game for both schools.
The Patriots fell to 1-1, while the Falcons were seeing their first action of the season.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the game was tied at 17 but the Falcons used an 8-0 run to begin the second.
Antonio Avery, who led the winners with 23 points, started the run with a 3-point basket. It was Avery’s second 3-pointer that pushed the Falcons lead to double digits, 34-23, and it forced Patriots coach Seth Goldberg to use a timeout.
The Patriots simply struggled in the quarter, making just three baskets. A 4-for-7 showing at the free line helped, but John Carroll found itself down 39-27 at the half.
The Patriots were a different team in the third quarter. Scrappy defense sparked a 14-8 run, which cut the deficit to 47-41 and forced Good Counsel to take a timeout with 2:27 left in the quarter.
After the stoppage, Tyson Commander’s third 3-point basket in the quarter made it 47-44. Teammate and soon after Miles Smith’s three and TJ Vaughn’s basket tied the game at 49.
Good Counsel, though, answered the Patriots surge. Rieco Hellman (16 points) hit a jumper and Kyle Pulliman (13 points) nailed a three in the final minute to give the Falcons a 54-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The late 5-0 run led to more from the Falcons in the fourth and the Patriots went cold.
“I think we were on and off, I think we got a little, too confident once we came back,” Terry Long Jr. said. “Our energy started dropping, once the game started getting closer. Our defense got more lazy. Gotta play better defense and rebound better.”
The Patriots still had a chance down 60-54 but the Falcons put together an 11-2 run to ice it.
The Patriots struggled shooting during the final quarter. Rex Romain and Vaughn (10 points) both hit threes, while Jeannot Basima made their only other basket. John Carroll also struggled at the free-throw line down the stretch, going 7-for-13.
Commander led John Carroll in scoring with 20 points before leaving the game with a cramp. Long Jr. and Cesar Tchilombo both had 10 points, while Tchilombo added five blocks and seven rebounds.
Dylan Williamson added 12 points for Good Counsel.