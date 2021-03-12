John Carroll girls basketball’s short season comes to an end with loss to McDonogh

The McDonogh girls basketball team rolled into John Carroll unbeaten and left with a convincing win and 7-0 mark.
McDonogh, which opened the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland game with 13 unanswered points, was never threatened in a 79-33 win.
The Eagles brought 10 players, and all but one scored while six finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Makaela Quimby led the way with 19 points.
“I think it was really important for us to execute well, like boxing out and rebounding, pushing the ball up the court and I think we did that better in the second half,” Quimby said.
The Eagles did a lot of right things in both halves. It was a bit of slow start for both teams, but McDonogh got moving offensively and the Patriots did not.
Quimby and senior captain Jayla Oden (11 points) scored five points each in the opening quarter as McDonogh went ahead 17-4.
John Carroll (4-7) found a little more offense in the second quarter as senior point guard Marisa Ziegler knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
The Patriots scored 13 in the quarter, but McDonogh netted 17, including six off the bench from junior captain Delaney Yarborough (10 points).
The Eagles took a 34-17 lead into the half and they only got better in the second half.
“We’re pretty deep with the talent, so we like to get them some experience,” McDonogh coach Brad Rees said. “Very young, we have six or seven freshmen and sophomores, so every minute that they can play in every different environment is beneficial for us.”
The Eagles came out firing in the third quarter. Quimby made two 3-pointers and Tatum Greene, a freshman guard, made one. Greene finished with 14 points.
Another freshman, Kennedy Umeh, scored 12 points, all of which came in the paint. Six were scored in the third quarter.
John Carroll also made some 3-pointers, including one apiece from Ziegler, senior Olivia Harris and junior Tessa Boswell.
McDonogh outscored John Carroll 24-11 in the quarter before closing the game with a 21-5 edge in the final quarter.
“They’re the best team in the Baltimore area without a doubt and they’re young so they will be this way for a little while,” Patriots coach Tyrell Howard-Franklin said. “For us, it was really coming down to competing, and I thought they did it. Probably a tough night to do it on, just because it’s the last game of the year and emotions are very, very high.”
Two seniors, Ziegler and Harris, scored nine points each to lead the team.
“Obviously, it was really nice that we even got a season, because we were all super [excited] for that and our team did a great job staying safe and responsible,” Ziegler said. “We didn’t have any COVID issues and I think this was just a great group to end on. They just came to play every time and we had a lot of good camaraderie, everyone’s friends, and I just really enjoyed this season.”
Ziegler committed to Randolph-Macon College, where she will play basketball and study cybersecurity.
Harris, who transferred to John Carroll from Mount Carmel as a junior, said: “I came in coach Ty’s first year and our plan was to build the program and I think we did a pretty good job of starting it. I loved paying with each and everyone of them and I think they’re all going to get better throughout the years, underclassmen and the juniors that will be seniors next year.”
Harris is committed to Lenoir-Rhyne University and plans to study in the medical field.