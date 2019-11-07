It was special week for a pair of long-time coaches at John Carroll as both Alice Puckett and Ken Brinkman picked up monumental wins.
Puckett, the legendary field hockey coach, who led Fallston to 11 Maryland Public School state championships, won her 400th game lasts week in an IAAM Tournament semifinal.
Brinkman, meanwhile, collected his 100th victory in the Patriots final regular season game, which qualified the Patriots for the MIAA playoffs.
“I have 35 wins at John Carroll and 366 at Fallston,” Pucket said. The win, a 3-1 upset of Mount de Sales in the IAAM B Conference semifinals, came last Friday and led to the Patriots winning the conference championship on Sunday.
“The win was huge because it came in the semifinals of the conference tournament and it was a great game. Back and forth, lots of drama and great goals were scored,” Puckett said. “Thee win came over the #1 seed Mount de Sales on the road and it was just an awesome feeling to win and get to the championship game.”
In that championship game, John Carroll beat Bryn Mawr, 2-1.
“Also was special as we have 10 seniors this year who are wonderful student athletes,” Puckett said. “Exclamation point is that my daughter Lindsey was with me coaching.”
Brinkman’s wins started at North Harford, where he complied a record of 89-48. “I currently have 11 wins in my second year as the head coach at John Carroll. I have been coaching for 26 years, this my 15th as a head coach,” Brinkman said. “I enjoy being around the student-athletes, my coaches and being able to assist them in playing a sport that has been so enjoyable for so many years.”
The 100th win was a 27-24 overtime thriller over Archbishop Curley.
“My 100th win was a special win for many reasons. It was an important game for seeding our playoffs, who would be the 3rd and 4th seeds; we were able to win the game in dramatic fashion in an overtime victory after going down 14-0 early in the game,” Brinkman said. “Along with all this, it happened to come on Austin’s (Brinkman’s son) senior night.”