Brinkman’s wins started at North Harford, where he complied a record of 89-48. “I currently have 11 wins in my second year as the head coach at John Carroll. I have been coaching for 26 years, this my 15th as a head coach,” Brinkman said. “I enjoy being around the student-athletes, my coaches and being able to assist them in playing a sport that has been so enjoyable for so many years.”