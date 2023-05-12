John Carroll softball holds off late rally to beat Catholic, 6-5, in IAAM A Conference semifinals

When the season began, John Carroll made it a goal to make it to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s softball championships. Thursday afternoon the Patriots accomplished that goal, but visiting Catholic made them sweat it out to achieve it.

The Patriots entered the top of the seventh with a six-run lead, but saw the Cubs come back with five runs of their own to record a narrow 6-5 in the IAAM Softball Semifinals.

Second-seed John Carroll (15-3) was led by Sophie Anderson, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, and Ryan Pindell, who had a double in the third that scored two runs. Catholic (12-7) was led by pitcher Ally McBride, who’s grand slam caused all the sweat.

The Patriots move on to face Archbishop Spalding in the IAAM A Conference championship game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. The teams split two games during the regular season.

One of things that got the Patriots going was their base stealing. On the day, John Carroll stole six bases in timely situations and offensively seemed to be a step ahead of the Cubs.

The Patriots showed their pedigree right from the start of the game. Anderson singled to score Mykaela Getz to give the Patriots the lead. Getz got on base when she was hit by a pitch, and stole second and third. McBride doubled the lead in the next at-bat when her sacrifice fly scored Anderson for a 2-0 lead.

The Patriots added three more in the bottom of the third. After leadoff base hits by Savannah Claycomb and Getz put runners on first and third with no one out, John Carrol got another run when a passed ball let Claycomb score. Later in the inning, Pindell doubled to center field to score Getz and Anderson for a 5-0 lead after the third.

“She threw it right where I wanted it,” Pindell said. “She threw me a screwball and I love screwballs.”

John Carroll added another run in the fifth when a Kallissa Coats sacrifice fly to left field scored Anderson for a 6-0 lead, and it appeared Catholic was done. Well, not so fast.

John Carroll starter Julia Wilkes began to tire in the seventh and Catholic took advantage. The Cubs got singles by Abby Thompson and Gabrille Gray, as well as a walk to Jenna Keener to load the bases with one out. A single by Kaylee Castle scored Keener to cut the deficit to 6-1, advancing each runner and leaving the bases loaded.

After a pop out by Ava Simpson for the second out, McBride deposited a pitch over the tall left centerfield wall for a grand slam to cut the margin to 6-5.

That’s as close as the Cubs would come, as Wilkes got a pop out to end the game.

“I think we probably took them a little more lightly than we should,” Anderson said. “We just kept tacking on runs throughout the innings, but slowly we just kind of let it go. We needed to realize that they weren’t done.”

“We gave it a good shot,” said Catholic coach Derrick Adams, whose team moved up to the A Conference this year after winning the B Conference title last season. “We made some uncharacteristic plays. If we make those plays, we’re right in the game. We let them know we were here today, though, and I’m proud of our team.”

IAAM Semifinal

John Carroll 6, Catholic 5

CA 000 000 5 – 5 6 1

JC 203 010 x – 6 8 0

Morosko, McBride (4) and Simpson; Wilkes and Hughes. HR: CA – McBride. 2B: JC – Pindell.