xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Carroll boys drop basketball season opener to Mount St. Joe

By
The Aegis
Feb 17, 2021 11:01 PM
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima, shown here in action from last season, scored 15 points in Wednesday night's loss to Mount St. Joe.
John Carroll's Jeannot Basima, shown here in action from last season, scored 15 points in Wednesday night's loss to Mount St. Joe. (Ulysses Muñoz)

The John Carroll School boys basketball team opened play Wednesday night with a rollercoaster ride. The Patriots watched a once promising lead disappear in a 53-50 loss against visiting Mount St. Joe.

The Gaels overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat host John Carroll in a Baltimore Catholic League and MIAA season opener for both teams.

Advertisement

The Patriots began the game a bit off on the offensive end. Despite leading 6-5 midway through the first quarter, the Patriots found themselves behind, 11-8, at the close of the period.

The second quarter, though, saw John Carroll start to find its groove. A quick 5-2 run pulled the Patriots even with the Gaels, 13 all.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Patriots senior guard Jalen Bryant made two 3-point baskets in the quarter to lead the Patriots to the nine-point, 27-18, halftime lead. Bryant, who led all scorers with 16 points, scored 11 in the second quarter.

[More Maryland news] A Baltimore artist has painted dozens of salt boxes across the city. Take a look at some of our favorites.

In all, it was a 19-7 second quarter scoring advantage for the Patriots, but MSJ answered back in the third.

The Gaels opened the second half with a 7-2 run and on Bryson Tucker’s three-point play, the Gaels had the lead down to four, 29-25, with 5:51 to play in the quarter.

The Gaels continued to chip away at the lead and with 1:40 left, MSJ slipped ahead, 38-37. The Patriots added the final basket of the quarter to still lead, 39-38, but the cushion was gone.

Advertisement

“There’s probably a million things, right, you know, I thought we competed,” Patriots head coach Seth Goldberg said. “I thought at those moments we were trying to figure it out, I think both teams were.”

The game went to the fourth quarter with the one-point differential. Cesar Tchilombo, John Carroll’s 6-9 center, picked up his fourth foul with 6:50 left in the game.

[More Maryland news] Nine cancer doctors sue Anne Arundel Medical Center after they say it refuses to renew their hospital privileges

The Gaels were getting many extra shots with Tchilombo out, but they could not convert and John Carroll still had a lead.

The Patriots’ lead was 45-44 after Tucker knocked down a three-pointer with 5:36 left to play.

Tchilombo came back in the game with 4:00 left and with 3:40 to play, John Carroll still had the 45-44 lead.

The lead was 47-46, but Ace Valentine, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half, drilled a three-point shot to push MSJ ahead, 49-47.

With 38.6 left, John Carroll’s Jeannot Basima (15 points) scored his final basket to tie the game at 49-49.

[More Maryland news] Stewart Bainum Jr. wants to build a successful local news model with Baltimore Sun Media, colleagues and friends say

D’Angelo Stines (11 points) came up big in the final 10 seconds. It was his three-point basket with six seconds left to play that put his team ahead for good, 52-49.

Bryant had a chance to tie after getting fouled with 4.9 seconds left, but he missed the first of three free throws before making the second. After a timeout, Bryant intentionally missed the third free throw. Bryant flung the ball off the rim, to create a much needed rebound chance, but he was called for a lane violation.

The Gaels added another free throw for the 53-50 lead and John Carroll had a desperation shot from half court at the buzzer, but the shot was off the mark.

“We’re eight days in and our guys know, when we really play together, we’re really hard to beat,” Goldberg said. “We’re still trying to figure out what that looks like this early in the season.”

Latest The Aegis Sports

Tchilombo added eight rebounds and three blocked shots for John Carroll.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement