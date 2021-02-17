John Carroll boys basketball team ready to get season started

Short season or not, the John Carroll School boys varsity basketball team and its Head Coach Seth Goldberg, are ready to get things started.
Goldberg begins his third season as the head of the Patriots, guiding them to a 22-13 mark a season ago.
“We had a big turnaround last season and the guys have been working very hard to improve individually over the extended offseason,” Goldberg said. “We are just very excited and thankful to be having a season, especially for our seniors.”
The season, which has both MIAA and BCL games, begins tonight (Wednesday) at home. The Patriots will host Mt. St. Joe in a MIAA and BCL contest. Game time is 7 p.m.
John Carroll will also see its first road action this week, visiting Annapolis Area Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Patriots return 10 players from last year’s team, including the top scorers. Tyson Commander, a 6′4′ guard, averaged 18 points per game, while fellow guard, Jalen Bryant, a 5′11″ senior, averaged 17 points per game.
Bryant also averaged four assists per game and Goldberg lists him as a lockdown on-ball defender.
Cesar Tchilombo, a 6′9″ junior, averaged three blocks per game and he pulled down 10 rebounds per game.
TJ Vaughn, also a junior, dished out five assists per game.
Other key returners are Jaiden Jakubowski, a 6′2′ senior sniper who shot 40% from three-point range last season’ Terry Long, a (6′2″ junior; Joel Turay, a 6′7″ junior; and Jeannot Basima, a 6′3″ sophomore.
“We hope to take another step forward this season. We will look to compete on the defensive end and share the ball on offense. In a short season, anything can happen and we are ready for anything,” Goldberg said.