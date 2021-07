Long time soccer referee Joe Manfre, left, stands in disbelief with Kevin Bailey, President of the Harford County Soccer Officials Association as they see the large group of fellow officials on the sideline in attendance to help Manfre celebrate his 50th year as a soccer referee at Cedar Lane Regional Park. Manfre has mentored countless referees through the years and has earned a place in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Other than the hundreds of high school and recreation league games Joe Manfre has also refereed in Pele’s games, multiple NCAA finals, Baltimore Blast games and countless games in between. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)