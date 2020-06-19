Patterson Mill grad JJ Butler to take over Chestnut Hill College men’s basketball program

“I think culture is a big aspect of the team and one thing coach Jesse Balcer did a great job with is implementing a family culture. The guys at Chestnut Hill, prior to me getting there, love one another like brothers and I think that’s what it’s all about,” Butler said. “I think it’s about stepping out on the court, with five guys on the floor and however many on the bench, knowing that you’re playing with one another and that you care about one another and I think that’s something that Chestnut Hill undoubtably has and that’s something that can ignite everything else that I’d like to and envision doing at Chestnut Hill.”