Jermaine Head, Jr. is all-time leading scorer in basketball at Wilmington University

In May, Jermaine Head, Jr. will graduate from Wilmington University and in just three years, Head had put his name all over the record books at the Delaware school.
Head, a 6-0 point guard, leaves the school as the all-time leader in scoring, steals and assists.
“It was a like dream come true because when I got there, my friend, the year I red-shirted, he was the one that got the scoring title,” Head said. A layup by head in a February 26 game pushed Head ahead of Tyaire Ponzo-Meek’s mark of 1,808 set during his senior year in 2016-17.
“To see my growth and everything, it was a like a dream come true to see, I’m really the all-time leading scorer at a school, that was crazy,” Head said.
Head’s list of records is significant. Led by the all-time leader in points (1,871) he also holds the career marks in steals (206) and assists (450). He is tied for most assists in a game (14) and scored the second most points in a game (41).
Also, second most steals in a game (8), while setting a new Wilmington mark for making 13 free throws without missing. He was 13-for-13 in game this past season.
His 691 points this season were the most on team this year and his 23 ppg average was a conference best.
“We made the playoffs and made it to the final four, but lost in semifinals,” Head said of his final season at Wilmington. “Winning championship is the only thing I was missing. I got all conference every year, rookie of the year my first year and so, just winning a championship,” Head said of his time there. Head was a second team Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference selection his first year and a first team selection the past two seasons. Head was the CCAC Player of the Week twice this season.
Head played high school basketball at Joppatowne, coached by his father Jermaine Head, Sr. , graduating in 2015.
Head left Joppatowne for Davis and Elkins College, but he did not play there. He then transferred to Wilmington and with a shortage of credits, had to redshirt that first year.
“I just felt comfortable when I went there and one of my dad’s friends knew the coach and he told me he was a good coach,” Head said of his decision to transfer to Wilmington. “So, when I went on a visit, it was nice. I met the coach and we’ve had a good relationship ever since.”
An organization management, business major student, Head still has his eyes and thoughts of playing more basketball.
“Oh yeah, for sure. My coach has been talking with agents for me during the season. He said I couldn’t talk to them because we were in season, but now that were out of season, I’m gonna be able to talk to them, sign an agent and get overseas,” Head said. “That’s exactly what I would love to do.”
Head has been running camps in summer in Wilmington and in Harford County the past couple of years.
He is the son of Jermaine Head, Sr. and Teresa Head. Head, Jr. says dad “stopped coaching to watch me play my last couple of years.”