John Carroll athletes prepared to begin fall sports seasons

The Patriots are fielding a blended group of experienced upperclassmen with talented sophomores and freshmen and are very optimistic about their chances at a postseason run and title challenge. “We are really excited about getting back on the field and thankful that the other schools came together to give all of our kids the opportunity to play this fall," Fendryk said. “A few weeks ago, none of this seemed possible and now here we are, back to it, ready to work and most importantly ready to have some fun.”