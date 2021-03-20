John Carroll opens softball season with 6-2 win over Mount Carmel

John Carroll scored a pair of runs in three innings Saturday to beat visiting Mount Carmel, 6-2, in an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland softball game.
The game, between different conference members, was the season opener for the Patriots (A conference), while the Cougars (B conference) were playing their second game.
John Carroll coach Sherry Hudson had a big roster with no junior varsity and she used all who were available, making wholesale substitutions after two innings.
“We’re going to have nine or 10 strong, this will not be our routine,” Hudson said. “We’ll have a set lineup. We’re missing a few people actually today, but overall for the first game, kind of wanted to give everyone some experience, get everyone a taste of playing on the varsity. We’re still figuring things out.”
John Carroll jumped on top in its first at-bat. Sydney Dawson led off and reached base on an errant throw by Mount Carmel pitcher Jordan Smith.
Smith got the next two batters, including a Kyleigh Waugh, who scorched a ball to left, only to have left fielder Eva Alkins make a shoestring catch.
Brianna Botkin followed with an RBI single and Samantha Sclafini reached on an infield single. Laura Hughes also singled, driving in Botkin with the second run.
Botkin also pitched the first two innings for the Patriots. She allowed no hits, but walked two and struck out three.
Freshman Julia Wilkes, the second of three John Carroll pitchers, was the winning pitcher despite allowing both Mount Carmel runs.
Wilkes walked Sierra Lessner to begin the third inning and Ahmirie Hopson tripled in Lessner. On the play, an errant relay throw allowed Hopson to also score.
Wilkes also walked the next batter, but quickly got out of trouble with two fly balls. It was the second inning in which the Patriots turned into a 9-4-3 double play. Wilkes then gave up a one-out double in the fourth to Steph Chaney, but she finished the inning with no further damage.
The Patriots answered in the bottom of the fourth. Hughes reached on an error and Brianna Hinkleman walked. Cait Brooks reached on another error, allowing Hughes to score. Hinkleman scored on Gabrielle Albright’s groundout.
John Carroll also added two runs in the fifth. Waugh tripled and scored on Botkin’s sacrifice fly and Tessa Boswell singled and scored on Addison Kropkowski’s fielder’s choice.
Mount Carmel got out of further trouble with a 1-2-3 double play.
Waugh, a senior, came on to pitch the final three hitless innings. She walked two and struck out seven.
“I think it was a really good win. We got to see all the freshmen that came in with their really good talent,” Waugh said. “It was really nice to put them in the field and get to see what they can do with the upperclassmen. I think we all worked well together. There’s obviously things we have to work on, but I think it’s going to be a really good season.”
Mount Carmel pitcher Smith pitched five innings, allowing five hits, three walks and a hit batter. Smith struck out seven. Chaney pitched an inning of relief, issuing a walk and striking out three.
“I think the first game got the rust off and we had a week to kind of get ourselves together and prepare,” Cougars coach Liz Hipple said. “It was a great team effort by everybody and they’re meshing well together, so overall I think it went pretty well.”