John Carroll football can’t climb out of early hole in 16-13 loss to Bishop O’Connell

John Carroll's Harold Davis sprints into the end zone for an interception return score during the game against Bishop O'Connell at John Carroll on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The John Carroll football team came up a few points short Friday night, losing to visiting Bishop O’Connell, 16-13, in a nonleague battle that left both teams with 1-2 records.

“I thought last week was one of those deals where we learned to get over the hump and playing against a pretty good team, but we’re still learning how to compete on a day-to-day basis,” Patriots first year coach Mark Modeste said. “We always say, we win between Monday and Thursday and those are things we are working the hardest on. I”m not worried about the physical mistakes, we’re gonna drop a ball once in a while and that definitely happens and fundamentals need to be improved upon and things like that. But I am proud of the way they battled, for sure.”

Advertisement

After a scoreless first quarter that saw John Carroll with great field position, a touchdown called back and a missed field goal, the visiting Knights went ahead 13-0 with two second-quarter scores.

The first came just 44 seconds into the second quarter as speedy returner Aidan Munroe took a punt back 65 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Fontenot’s kick gave the Knights a 7-0 lead.

Advertisement

Later in the quarter, a bad snap on a Patriots punt led to the Knights taking over at the Patriots’ 28-yard line.

The Knights needed two plays to increase the lead. Munroe ran 13 yards and quarterback Jonathan Nguyen connected with Aidan Joseph for the remaining 15 yards and the score. The extra-point was no good.

The Knights took the 13-0 lead into the half, but the Patriots had no quit. A pair of interceptions brought the Patriots even midway through the third quarter.

John Carroll defensive back Luke Robinson picked off a Nguyen pass and returned the ball inside the Knights 20. A clipping call, though, brought the ball back out to midfield.

John Carroll's Luke Robinson gets up to make the interception on the pass intended for receiver Colin Richardson during Friday's game against Bishop O'Connell. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Tristan Richardson (17 carries, 116 yards) quickly moved the ball to the 9-yard line, racing 41 yards on first down. The next snap, Trevor Amrein took the quick handoff and raced for the touchdown. Donnie Waitt added the kick and the Patriots were within six, 13-7, midway through the third quarter.

Two minutes later, Harold Davis snagged another Nguyen pass and he raced untouched down the sideline with a 60-yard touchdown return. Waitt’s extra-point kick was no good, leaving the game tied at 13.

John Carroll's Tristan Richardson tries to make the cut with the Bishop O'Connell defense closing in during the game at John Carroll on Friday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Seeming unfazed, Nguyen (7-for-25, 96 yards) and the Knights went right back to the passing game and had success. Four pass plays and one running play moved the ball from the Knights 31 to the Patriots 20. Fontenot came on to make a 37-yard field goal with 52 seconds left in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference.

John Carroll had four possessions over the remaining 12 minutes, all starting inside its own 30, none able to turn into a sustained drive.