John Carroll boys soccer strikes quick and beats Mount Saint Joseph, 2-0,

The John Carroll boys soccer team scored two early goals Wednesday and made them stand up for a 2-0 win over visiting Mount Saint Joseph in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

The win improved the Patriots (15-2-2 overall) to 14-2-2 in conference, keeping the team in contention for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MIAA playoffs. The Patriots hold second place over Loyola Blakefield by a single point, making Friday’s game huge for both when John Carroll visits Loyola for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Calvert Hall is in first place in the conference.

Junior forward CJ Rugel put the Patriots ahead just 5:18 in. Rugel ran onto a feed from senior Ryan Skandalis and pushed it past Gaels keeper Matthew Holsey.

“Well, it’s very important, gets us the momentum in the first five minutes, so it’s very important for us to get the momentum,” Rugel said.

The momentum continued as the Patriots added a second goal six minutes later. Josh Petty, a junior forward, converted a pass from Skandalis for another goal.

Though they tried, the Patriots couldn’t get any more past Holsey, who made a couple strong saves and had seven on the night.

“A decent St. Joe side, Mike [St. Martin] always has them really organized, but our guys are rocking and rolling,” Patriots coach Jim Fendryk said. “Our halftime talk was all about making sure we convert an early chance in the second half. Make sure we put the game to bed.”

Holsey thought otherwise.

The first half closed with Holsey denying a one-on-one opportunity for Luke Mejia. Just 45 seconds into the second half, Petty was also denied by a diving Holsey.

With 32 minutes left, Skandalis got a shot past Holsey, but the ball caught the far post and bounced away. Petty then fired a shot just over the top bar.

The Gaels’ best scoring chances came on set plays, but Patriots goalie Amir Smith was up to the test.

From 30 yards out, Shan Chung struck a direct kick on goal, but Smith dove right to knock it away and out of bounds. The Gaels (6-11-1, 5-11-1) got a corner kick and header goal from Felix Biedermann, but offsides on the play nullified the goal.

St. Joe had another direct kick opportunity with 15 minutes left. Chung passed to Jeremy Abrams, whose shot missed high. St. Joe’s final good shot came from Biedermann in the final minutes, but Smith handled it for his fifth and final save.

“I was proud of my guys, the way they battled. We hit the post in the first half and then right there again near the end inside the six and I don’t know how that goes over from there,” St. Martin said. “Disappointed, because we needed this one, but I was proud of my guys.”