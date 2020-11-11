John Carroll girls tennis team closes short season with 3-2 loss

The girls tennis team at John Carroll hosted Beth Tfiloh Tuesday in what was the final match of this COVID shortened season.
The Patriots, who also used the match to celebrate seniors, were edged by the visitors, 3-2. All matches were 10-game pro sets, which required the winner to win 10 games.
The team score was tied 2-2 with John Carroll winning a pair of girls doubles matches, while the Warriors had wins in both the singles matches.
The match came down to the first doubles battle between John Carroll’s tandem of Megan Scannell and Katelynn Warfel against Beth Tfiloh’s team of Alyssa Forman and Ryann Forman.
The battle lasted to near dark as it needed a 10-point tiebreaker after the teams were locked at 11 wins each. The tiebreaker was knotted, 6-6, before the Forman’s won four of the next six points to win the tiebreaker, 10-8, and the overall match, 3-2.
The Patriots second doubles team of Lily Dippel and Gracyn Meisz were 10-4 winners over Gabi Miller and Lily Wolf.
John Carroll’s third girls doubles team of Ella Messick and Madison Sumwalt were also winners by a 10-4 score. They defeated the team of Samantha Birenbaum and Shayna Sefret.
In the first singles match, John Carroll sophomore Sydney Harrison ran into senior Leah Goldovsky, who used her strength to win 10-3.
“She had a really good kick, so it’s like it just kicks up at you and it’s really hard to return, especially with how hard she was hitting it,” Harrison said of Goldovsky’s play. “She was able to place it very well, which makes it hard, because she can just place it wherever she wants away from you.”
It took a while, though, for Goldovsky to take control. Both players served wins twice to keep the set even 2-2. Goldovsky then kept service with a third win, before breaking Harrison on her next service. In fact, Harrison didn’t score a point in the service break.
Goldovsky then held Harrison scoreless in the next game to push the set lead to 5-2.
"That’s where it kind of went down, after she broke the serve, Harrison said. “She was a really tough opponent.”
Harrison rallied to win the next game, but Goldovsky seemed to get even stronger as she won the next five games to close out the set.
“This was actually my third high school match cause last year’s season got canceled at Patterson Mill, it was just a good experience to be able to play her,” Harrison said.
Harrison was a freshman at Patterson Mill last year, but her freshman tennis season was taken away by the COVID pandemic.
In three matches, Harrison was 1-2, splitting a pair of matches against Mt. de Sales opponents.
“I’ve been able to run her around side-to-side a bit better, especially there at the end, I got a couple of those and I’m getting better my drop shots,” Harrison said in evaluating her play over the three played matches. “My serves have been better, today it wasn’t as good, but it was still more consistent then I have been.”
In the other match, second singles, Emma Bison of John Carroll was defeated by Maya Schreiber, 10-6.