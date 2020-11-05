John Carroll girls beaten in OT to begin soccer season

The John Carroll School girls soccer team dropped its season opener Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to visiting NDP in overtime.
NDP sophomore Sarah Goodison scored the game-winning goal 2:50 into the extra period in the IAAM girls soccer game.
Goodison notched her first career varsity goal with a short blast from the right. The hard, low shot was headed toward Patriots keeper Mya Gerbes, but the ball bounced hard off the goalie and into the goal behind.
“It’s so exciting, my heart’s still racing,” Goodison said. “It was great, it was a team effort. We all played great during the game, we deserved to be here and it was great.”
John Carroll, which had chances, but not great chances in the first half, broke through late in the half for its only goal.
Megan Palm was able to get enough of the ball to play it across, from right to left. Sydney Queen alertly raced in from the left and drilled a shot into the back of the net. The goal came with 2:10 to play in the half.
Prior to the goal, NDP actually had the best scoring chance, but a tough angle shot from Olivia Rockstrogh glanced harmlessly off the crossbar with 17:00 left in the half.
“Tonight, I thought we did a really nice job. We came out here, wanted to kind of dictate play, we definitely did that in the first half,” Patriots head coach Hayley Howe said.
The Blazers, who seemed a little sluggish at times in the first half, turned up the intensity and pressure in the second half.
John Carroll was able to handle the pressure for the most part, despite collecting a pair of yellow cards in a 30-second stretch early in second half.
NDP could not capitalize on either of those free kicks, nor a hand ball free kick from 23 yards out a few minutes later.
The next free kick opportunity, though, the Blazers made it count.
From 20 yards away, Natalie O’Brocki sent a low kick toward the left post, where teammate Christine Scott one-timed the ball high into the net, tying the game, 1-1.
The goal came at the 21:00 mark and five minutes later, Scott came within inches of putting NDP ahead. Her shot rolled past the left post.
The Blazers almost won in the final 10 seconds of regulation, but Annie Marshall’s nearly face-to-face shot was saved by Patriots goalie Gerbes.
NDP keeper Ashley Weinhold made four saves in the win, while Gerbes finished with seven saves for the Patriots.
“I’m really happy with our effort, I think what the toughest thing is, there’s no learning curve. You’re jumping right into full play,” Howe said. “There’s no scrimmage, there’s no big preseason, where your kind of preparing.”