John Carroll girls slip to 1-1 after first basketball loss

The John Carroll School girls basketball team saw its record even at 1-1 Monday evening after an 64-51 loss to visiting St. Maria Goretti in non-conference play. The game was a make-up from Saturday.
The Patriots struggled to find scoring throughout the first half, scoring just 7 and 8 points, respectively, over the first two quarters.
Goretti, meanwhile, had no trouble scoring and led 31-15 at the half.
John Carroll had better success in the second half, outscoring the visitors 17-16 in the third quarter and 19-17 in the fourth. The deficit was trimmed to 13, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Marisa Ziegler’s 16 point effort led the Patriots.
The Patriots will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night on the road. John Carroll will visit Mt. Carmel with a start time of 5 p.m.
The Patriots will be back in home action Friday, hosting Mt. de Sales in B1 Conference play. Game time is 5 p..m.
John Carroll will also host Concordia Prep on Saturday in conference play. Game time is noon. The game was originally scheduled from February 11.