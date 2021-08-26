John Carroll School gridders ready to begin 2021 football season after 2020 season was cut short by COVID

The John Carroll Patriots football team begins play Friday to get its 2021 season started.
Head coach Ken Brinkman begins his fourth year as leader of the Patriots, and it’s his 28th year overall on the sideline.
The Patriots played and lost one game in the 2020 season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Patriots have a large group of key returning players.
The players are Athan Barmer, Sr. DB, (6′0, 165); Kilo Mack, Sr. RB/FS, (6′0, 185); Carter Horsburgh, Sr. WR/DB, (6′1, 180); Jaquan Corner, Jr. OL/DL, (6′0, 270); Matt McGill, Sr. OL/DE, (6′2, 255); Devin Rukowicz, Jr. WR, (6′4, 205); Jensen Perkovich, Sr. WR, (6′0, 165); Ham Sullivan, Sr. OL/DE, (6′2, 220); Ethan Stangle, Sr. OL/DE/LS, (6′1, 220); TJ McHugh, Sr. DE, (6′0, 230); Owen Gibson, Sr. LB, (5′8, 190); and Alfred Johnson, So. DB, (5′8, 175).
Brinkman said this year’s team will return four starters on offense and five on defense. “We lost some key lineman to graduation and a few playmakers, but this team is built around a team first attitude,” Brinkman said.
“I believe that our offense will run through our ability to establish the run. We have three sophomore quarterbacks that will see time throughout the season. Our receiver group is talented, and we will find ways to get them the ball different ways and get our athletes in space,” Brinkman said. “The offensive line will take on some reloading, due to graduation, but we feel that we have some very capable younger guys that will step in and get the job done.”
Brinkman added, “on the defensive side of the ball, we graduated a few components of our defense last year, but a lot of our younger guys received some good playing time throughout the year. I am excited about all three levels of our defense, D-Line, linebackers and our secondary. Our coaches have done a great job looking to improve in a few key areas in the offseason and we’ll take a more aggressive approach this season.”