Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football By Matt Button Nov 07, 2020 at 8:28 AM John Carroll football hosted Archbishop Curley in a Friday night matchup. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS John Carroll girls soccer season opener Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness games for the Arena Club Volleyball League at the Arena Club in Bel Air. By Matt Button Oct 7, 2020 Bill Ackerman's Spartan Sports & Wellness | PHOTOS Bel Air women's summer lacrosse league begins Soccer Survival Camp Fallston All Harford Swim team 2020 All Harford Girls Basketball 2020 All Harford wrestling team 2020 Atholton boys basketball beats C. Milton Wright Advertisement