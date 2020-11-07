xml:space="preserve">
John Carroll sees pair of 14-point leads disappear in 10-point football loss to Curley

By
The Aegis
Nov 07, 2020 12:10 AM
John Carroll's London Drummond finds some room to run and turns up the field to pick up a few yards on a carry during Friday night's game against Archbishop Curley at John Carroll.
John Carroll's London Drummond finds some room to run and turns up the field to pick up a few yards on a carry during Friday night's game against Archbishop Curley at John Carroll.

John Carroll squandered a pair of 14-point first half leads Friday night in a MIAA season opening football loss to visiting Archbishop Curley.

Curley scored 24 unanswered points, including 21 in the second half, to defeat the Patriots, 31-21.

It was truly a game of two halves, with John Carroll scoring all 21 of its points in the first half for an 21-10 halftime lead.

The Friars, however, shut the Patriots out 21-0 in the second half.
The Patriots jumped on the scoreboard quickly, needing just eight plays to find the end zone with its first possession. London Drummond, who opened the drive with a 35-yard jaunt, ended the drive, hauling in a one-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal from quarterback Antonio Brown. Trevor Amrein added his first of three point-after-kicks for a 7-0 lead.

The Patriots also scored on their second possession, taking advantage of great field position at the Curley 36.

John Carroll's Roman Hemby secures the ball and sprints up the field looking for a score as Archbishop Curley's Denzel Evans leaps in hoping for the stop during Friday night's game at John Carroll.
John Carroll's Roman Hemby secures the ball and sprints up the field looking for a score as Archbishop Curley's Denzel Evans leaps in hoping for the stop during Friday night's game at John Carroll.

A pass interference call against Curley moved the ball to the Friars 21. Two snaps later, Ramon Hemby (13 carries, 91 yards) raced 17 yards into the end zone. Amrein’s kick gave John Carrol a 14-0 lead with 3:24 still left in the opening quarter.

Led by quarterback Kofi Kwaw, Curley got its offense moving and just over a minute later, Curley had its first points. Kwaw passed 47 yards to John Munk to set the Friars up at the John Carroll 26. Running back Ronald Clark ripped off 13 yards on second down and Kwaw ran the next 13 yards on the next play for the touchdown. Freshman kicker Chris Pond added the PAT.

John Carroll, though, made it three straight scoring possessions to push the lead to 14, 21-7, early in the second quarter. Drummond, who had 98 yards on 15 carries, ran seven yards for the score. The drive covered 55 yards with quarterback Brown running for 28 yards of it.

The Patriots drove the ball back inside the Curley 20 with its next possession, but a personal foul penalty moved ball from the 16 back to the 31. Brown threw three incomplete passes to end the drive.

Curley, with 1:15 left in the half, went to work from its own 31. Kwaw connected on passes of 10 and 21 yards respectively. the latter setting up a 41-yard field goal attempt. Pond’s kick was good from 41 yards out as the half expired.

A bad punt snap by the Patriots to open the second half started the Curley comeback.

Curley took over at the Patriots 46. A pass interference penalty a few downs later moved the ball inside the 20. Two plays later, Kwaw (11 of 18 passes for 150 yards) passed 14 yards to Matt Miller and Pond added the kick.

The Friars then recovered an onside kick at the Patriots 49. In seven plays the Friars were back in the end zone and with it, their first lead. Kwaw passed nine yards to Jamal Avery and Pond added another kick. Curley led, 24-21, with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

Fans enjoy some Friday night football at John Carroll as the Patriots take on visiting Archbishop Curley.
Fans enjoy some Friday night football at John Carroll as the Patriots take on visiting Archbishop Curley.

The Patriots then fumbled away their next possession, but Drummond got the ball back when he tackled quarterback Kwaw. As the two went to the ground, Drummond stole the ball away.

The Patriots, though, turned the ball over on downs at midfield. Drummond was held to two yards on fourth and three.

Curley took over at the John Carroll 49 and running back Clark took over the game. Clark, who rushed for 122 yards on 22 carries, totaled 44 yards on the game-clinching drive. Clark scored the final touchdown with 1:23 left and Pond’s kick finalized the scoring.

John Carroll quarterback Brown was hurt during the game’s final series.

