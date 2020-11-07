John Carroll sees pair of 14-point leads disappear in 10-point football loss to Curley

Led by quarterback Kofi Kwaw, Curley got its offense moving and just over a minute later, Curley had its first points. Kwaw passed 47 yards to John Munk to set the Friars up at the John Carroll 26. Running back Ronald Clark ripped off 13 yards on second down and Kwaw ran the next 13 yards on the next play for the touchdown. Freshman kicker Chris Pond added the PAT.