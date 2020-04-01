Kelly Pulaski to take over John Carroll’s championship field hockey program

The John Carroll School recently announced a change to the top spot in its championship field hockey program.
Kelly Pulaski, who has a history of field hockey under her belt, will take over from legendary coach Alice Puckett, who guided the Patriots to the IAAM B Conference Championship last fall.
Coach Pulaski, who works at Harford Community College as a coordinator for youth programs, has previous coaching experience, but this is her first role as a varsity high school head coach. And the job of following Puckett, but Pulaski is completely OK with that.
“Taking over a program that was once coached by Alice [Puckett], definitely it’s big shoes to fill, but I’m grateful that she is the person that I’m replacing, because I know that I’m gonna in on a strong foot and and not have to start from square one,” Pulaski said. “The girls are gonna be up and ready to get started from day one, because I know her expectations are always high. She has very high standards and I’m excited.”
Pulaski was the head JV coach at Fallston High School last season and an assistant to the varsity. She also served as a volunteer coach at Glasgow High School in Delaware in 2013. She also coaches in the prominent and well-respected H20 field hockey club, which coach Puckett helps run.
Taking over a program, a championship program at that, isn’t a guarantee for success, but Pulaski also feels good about it. “Every year the expectations are gonna be for the girls to go as far as they possibly can. I want to develop athletes that are not only good at the sport, but good overall, all-around athletes,” Pulaski said. “They’re student-athletes, they should be performing on and off the field to the best of their abilities and if that takes us all the way to the final game, that’s where we need to be.”
As a player, Pulaski played varsity all four years at Rising Sun High School, where she graduated in 2008. Pulaski’s high school teams won a pair of state titles, numerous region titles and she earned All-County recognition for her play.
Pulaski went on to play four years of Division I field hockey at Appalachian State University.
Pulaski credits field hockey with helping to develop her into the person she is today and plans to pass on some of the qualities. “Our team will be a family. We will grow together, challenge each other, lift each other up when needed and above all celebrate each other," Pulaski said. "I am looking forward to establishing a strong team culture and a great first season at JC.”