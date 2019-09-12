John Carroll boys take down Spalding in volleyball

John Carroll won at Spalding, 3-1, Wednesday in MIAA boys volleyball play. Scores were 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20.
The Patriots offense was led by seniors Mark Dent (12 kills) and Noah Milliron (11 kills, four aces). Defensively, senior Garrett McNulty led the team with 21 digs.
The Patriots are 3-1 on the season (2-1 MIAA) and are hosting Bel Air on Friday in the concluding match of The Battle of Bel Air. Match time is 5:30 p.m.
Bobcats sweep Cougars
Bel Air (2-0) added Harford County win Wednesday, sweeping visiting Fallston, 3-0. Scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.
The Bobcats leaders were Micah Ernest, six kills, two and a half blocks, one assist; Brandon Kestner, four kills, one block, one assist; Sean Conway, five aces, seven kills, one block, 24 assists; and Jacob Harris, one ace, 11 kills, two assists.