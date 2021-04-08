Gilman lacrosse rolls to 14-8 win over John Carroll

The John Carroll boys lacrosse team had more than its share of possession time Wednesday afternoon, but the Patriots could not capitalize on the opportunities in an 14-8 loss to visiting Gilman in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
The Greyhounds (1-2 MIAA, 2-2 overall) were more efficient with their possessions from the start. Gilman opened with three straight first-quarter goals, the first by Tucker Herbert three minutes in.
James Meyer and Clayton Baddley also netted goals for the 3-0 lead and John Carroll called timeout with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.
The Patriots (0-2 MIAA, 0-2 overall), who were playing their first game since March 23 after a 10-day COVID quarantine, fired high and wide early on, but out of the timeout, Cam Carrigan found the net to get John Carroll on the scoreboard.
The quarter ended with Gilman up 3-1, but the score quickly rose to 6-1 as the Greyhounds scored three straight goals.
Hebert, who led Gilman with four goals, added his second on an assist from Oscar Woloson. Jay Wilkerson added an unassisted goal nearly three minutes later and Bo Webster completed the run with assist from Charlie Pope.
Travis Smith answered for the Patriots, with an assist from Carrigan, but Hebert tossed in his third goal with 1:46 left to give the Greyhounds a 7-2 lead at the half.
“That’s kind of been the story for us this year. We’re not a very dynamic offensive team, but we move the ball pretty well and we finished well today,” Gilman coach John Nostrant said. “So, that was good, but we have to find those possessions, we have to ride it back, because we’re not a great faceoff team. We made up for those lack of possessions with good shooting and we just got to keep doing that.”
The Greyhounds added four more goals in the third quarter, including back-to-back tallies from Woloson.
Jake Tompkins added his first of two and Hebert closed out his four-goal day with an unassisted tally with 3.2 seconds left.
John Carroll scored twice in the third quarter. Max Snellenburg scored the first goal on a feed from Michael Cox, who secured a 17-9 faceoff edge for the Patriots. Cox raced down the field and passed to Snellenburg, who got it past Gilman keeper Kyle Morris.
The other goal came from long-stick midfielder Ethan Thomson, who scooped up a ground ball, raced toward the Gilman goal and unleashed a low, hard shot that found the net.
The Patriots had better offense in the final quarter. Smith added two goals to finish with a team-high three.
“We came out, obviously didn’t have a lot of time together, wasn’t a lot of mojo shooting wise, but we come out, we still get a bunch of shots and obviously we didn’t have the best finishing. But if we did, it could have been a different game,” Smith said.
Athan Barmer and Jackson Marindin added goals for the Patriots in the final quarter.
Meyer and Tompkins each added goals for Gilman, and long-stick midfielder Hayden Carpenter also found the net.
“We got a lot of looks, we didn’t finish our first three quarters,” Patriots coach Don Reynolds said. “We’re coming off a 10-day quarantine, so we had two days of practice and maybe we should have spent some more time shooting the last two days.”
Morris, who’s committed to Virginia, made 15 saves for Gilman, while Patriots goalie Frank Cassidy made seven.