(Matt Button / The Aegis) The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford John Carroll vs Mt. Carmel boys basketball | PHOTOS By Matt Button Mar 17, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement John Carroll defeats Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in boys basketball Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Jeannot Basima pushes toward the basket as Mount Carmel's Deon Perry stays close on defense during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Jalen Bryant drives to the hoop with Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's Deon Perry stays close on defense during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Tyson Commander and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's 2Toby Nnadozie scramble for the loose ball during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Jalen Bryant and Mount Carmel's Deon Perry get tangled up as they go for the loose ball during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Jeannot Basima puts up a shot during Wednesday night's game against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll Head Coach Seth Goldberg directs his players on the court during Wednesday night's game against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Terry Long, Jr. looks to make a move during Wednesday night's game against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's T.J. Vaughn gets by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's Deon Perry and drives to the basket during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Tyson Commander works to get by Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's Toby Nnadozie during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Tyson Commander goes in for the score as Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's Andrew Dixon slides into position on defense during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Cesar Tchilombo, right, talks with teammate Terry Long, Jr. as they take the court after a time-out during Wednesday night's game against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Jeannot Basima looks to make the pass as Our Lady of Mt. Carmel's Kalu Mitchell stays ready to attempt the block during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's T.J. Vaughn puts up the three point shot during Wednesday night's game against Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) John Carroll boys basketball John Carroll's Tyson Commander sizes up the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel defense as he drives up the court during Wednesday night's game at John Carroll Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Matt Button / The Aegis) Advertisement