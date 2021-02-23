Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford John Carroll vs Archbishop Spalding boys basketball | PHOTOS By Matt Button Feb 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM John Carroll and Archbishop Spalding battled in a boys basketball match-up Monday night at John Carroll. (Matt Button) Next Gallery PHOTOS John Carroll girls basketball Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports John Carroll vs Archbishop Curley football John Carroll football hosted Archbishop Curley in a Friday night matchup. By Matt Button Nov 7, 2020 John Carroll girls soccer season opener Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Bill Ackerman's Spartan Sports & Wellness | PHOTOS Bel Air women's summer lacrosse league begins Soccer Survival Camp Fallston All Harford Swim team 2020 All Harford Girls Basketball 2020 Advertisement