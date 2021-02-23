John Carroll boys slip to 1-2 after 10-point loss to Spalding

The John Carroll boys basketball team slipped to 1-2 Monday night as visiting Spalding (2-1) placed four players in double figures, en route to a 78-68 win over the Patriots in Baltimore Catholic League and MIAA Conference boys basketball play.
The game featured several runs, including a final one that made the difference in the game.
The Patriots led 20-15 after one quarter after being down, 8-3, early. The Patriots closed the quarter on a 17-7 run.
The John Carroll lead was 34-23 midway through the second quarter, but Spalding closed the first half on a 17-4 run, giving the Cavaliers a 40-38 halftime lead. Spalding point guard Ty Peterson scored his team’s final seven points of the half, including a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Highlighting the first half, John Carroll junior Tyson Commander scored seven points, with the seventh giving him 1,000 in his career. “Our team, we like to say that it’s our points and my team is always finding me,” Commander said. “I come off screens, so it’s not just my points, it’s our points.”
John Carroll had an 8-3 run to open the third quarter and led 46-43. The game was tied at 46 all, but Spalding outscored John Carroll 9-6 over the final three minutes to lead, 55-52, with one quarter to play.
Spalding then used a final run to pull away in the fourth quarter. The run started with six unanswered for a 61-52 lead. John Carroll got as close as five, 63-58, but the eventual 16-6 run, pushed the Cavaliers out to their largest lead of 13 points, 71-58.
“Basketball’s a game of runs and they answered our runs quicker than we answered theirs,” John Carroll coach Seth Goldberg said. “We had some opportunities, we had some good looks. I was proud of our guys, at times we’re one of the best teams I’ve ever seen and we know we have to get more consistent at that.”
Junior Cesar Tchilombo, who was honored before the game for grabbing his 500th career rebound last week, led the Patriots with 13 points. Jeannot Basima also scored 13 points, while Commander finished with 11 points.
Jalen Bryant also scored 11 points, while TJ Vaughn tallied 10 and Jaiden Jakubowski added eight.
Cameron Whitmore led the Spalding scoring with 23 points and point guard Ty Peterson added 20 points. Jordan Pennick contributed 16 points and Chris Scott netted 13.
“The one thing we keep preaching to the kids is being resilient. There’s gonna be times when things break down, but we’ve got to be together as a team, we’ve got to share the basketball,” Spalding coach Joseph Pratt said. “Overall, if I summed it up in one word, it’s just being resilient and playing hard. I’m very proud of them.”