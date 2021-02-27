xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Carroll boys basketball slips to 1-4 after pair of losses

By
The Aegis
Feb 27, 2021 10:15 AM
John Carroll boys slipped to 1-4 overall after a pair of losses this week.
John Carroll boys slipped to 1-4 overall after a pair of losses this week. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The John Carroll boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight game Friday evening, losing at Loyola, 54-42, in an MIAA Conference and Baltimore Catholic League game.

The Patriots (0-4 BCL, 1-4 MIAA) were tied 6-6 with the Dons though one quarter, but by half, it was a five-point, 22-17, deficit.

Advertisement

John Carroll outscored Loyola, 15-12, in the third quarter to cut the lead down to two, 34-32, but the Dons doubled up the score (20-10) in the final quarter to settle for the 12-point win.

Jeannot Basima led the Patriots scoring with 12 points and Jaiden Jakubowski added 10 points.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Patriots also lost at St. Frances on Wednesday, 82-64, in a BCL and MIAA game.

[More Maryland news] Hampstead man faces charges of possessing, distributing child porn

John Carroll played the Panthers tight for a half, 16-16 after one quarter and trailing 34-33 at the half.

The second half, though, was a huge difference as St. Frances outscored John Carroll, 48-31, to win essily.

Tyson Commander poured in 24 points to lead the Patriots scoring and Basima tallied 11 points.

Advertisement

Commander (three blocks) added 10 rebounds for the double-double and Cesar Tchilombo had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Jakubowski had five offensive rebounds and Basima had three assists.

Latest The Aegis Sports

John Carroll will be back in action at home Sunday. The Patriots will host St. Maria Goretti in a BCL game. Game time is 2 p.m.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement