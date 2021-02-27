John Carroll boys basketball slips to 1-4 after pair of losses

The John Carroll boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight game Friday evening, losing at Loyola, 54-42, in an MIAA Conference and Baltimore Catholic League game.
The Patriots (0-4 BCL, 1-4 MIAA) were tied 6-6 with the Dons though one quarter, but by half, it was a five-point, 22-17, deficit.
John Carroll outscored Loyola, 15-12, in the third quarter to cut the lead down to two, 34-32, but the Dons doubled up the score (20-10) in the final quarter to settle for the 12-point win.
Jeannot Basima led the Patriots scoring with 12 points and Jaiden Jakubowski added 10 points.
The Patriots also lost at St. Frances on Wednesday, 82-64, in a BCL and MIAA game.
John Carroll played the Panthers tight for a half, 16-16 after one quarter and trailing 34-33 at the half.
The second half, though, was a huge difference as St. Frances outscored John Carroll, 48-31, to win essily.
Tyson Commander poured in 24 points to lead the Patriots scoring and Basima tallied 11 points.
Commander (three blocks) added 10 rebounds for the double-double and Cesar Tchilombo had seven rebounds and four blocks.
Jakubowski had five offensive rebounds and Basima had three assists.
John Carroll will be back in action at home Sunday. The Patriots will host St. Maria Goretti in a BCL game. Game time is 2 p.m.