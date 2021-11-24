John Carroll boys begin basketball season with lopsided win

“It was great to be back in our gym. To see our students and fans come out and support our guys, and the energy flowing in the gym was awesome. Our guys have been very focused and are continuing to work at a high level every day,” Patriots head coach Seth Goldberg said. “Last night they came out with a ton of energy, and played extremely hard. Offensively, we continued to get better as the game wore on. We know it’s early and we have to continue to improve daily, but I was proud of how tough and together our guys were for our first game of the season.”