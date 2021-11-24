John Carroll boys begin basketball season with lopsided win

The 2021-22 John Carroll boys basketball team opened its season for play Tuesday night and the Patriots won easily, beating visiting Annapolis Area Christian School, 80-40, in an nonconference game among Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association schools.
“It was great to be back in our gym. To see our students and fans come out and support our guys, and the energy flowing in the gym was awesome. Our guys have been very focused and are continuing to work at a high level every day,” Patriots head coach Seth Goldberg said. “Last night they came out with a ton of energy, and played extremely hard. Offensively, we continued to get better as the game wore on. We know it’s early and we have to continue to improve daily, but I was proud of how tough and together our guys were for our first game of the season.”
Jeannot Basima scored 22 points to pace three Patriots in double figures. Tyson Commander scored 19 points and Terry Long, Jr. added 11 points. Cesar Tchilombo contributed eight points.
The Patriots will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Good Counsel in a nonleague game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.