John Carroll boys stun Spalding; will play for BCL basketball title

On Wednesday, Tyson Commander (20 points), Jeannot Basima (19 points) and Jalen Bryant (15 points) took turns taking over to claim the victory. Bryant’s two free throws with 16 seconds left pushed the lead to 69-64. After Cam Whitmore cut the lead to 69-66 with eight seconds left, the Cavaliers sent John Carroll’s TJ Vaughn to the free-throw line for a one-and-one opportunity with four seconds left. His miss gave the Cavaliers one last chance, but CJ Scott’s midcourt heave was well off.