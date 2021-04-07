xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

John Carroll scores late, beats Spalding, 5-3, for baseball win

By
The Aegis
Apr 07, 2021 10:28 AM
With school closed because of the coronavirus the 2020 Harford County high school baseball season may be canceled.
With school closed because of the coronavirus the 2020 Harford County high school baseball season may be canceled. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The John Carroll Patriots baseball team scored late Tuesday afternoon to knock off visiting Archbishop Spalding, 5-3, in an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game played at Alumni Field at Kutcher Foundation Stadium.

The Patriots (4-2 league, 4-4 overall) were down 3-2 in the bottom of inning six, when the they scored three runs to go ahead and win.

Advertisement

Matt Archibald (2-for-3) had an RBI single in the rally. Frank Adamski (double, RBI) and Cody Kurek also had two hits apiece for the Patriots.

Demetri Roros (RBI) and Ethan Ruiz (run) also had hits for John Carroll.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spalding (4-2 league, 6-3 overall) took the early lead with a run in the first inning and two more in the second inning.

[More Maryland news] Inside a Baltimore neighborhood group’s successful push to remove a statue to an enslaver

John Carroll countered with single runs in the first and fourth innings. to set up the sixth inning rally.

Mike Willhide pitched four innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win. Willhide struck out four. Will Weiman (two K’s) threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen for the save.

Latest The Aegis Sports

Ben Pierce made the start and threw two innings. Pierce allowed five hits, three walks and three runs (all earned). He struck out one.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement