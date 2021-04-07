John Carroll scores late, beats Spalding, 5-3, for baseball win

The John Carroll Patriots baseball team scored late Tuesday afternoon to knock off visiting Archbishop Spalding, 5-3, in an Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference game played at Alumni Field at Kutcher Foundation Stadium.
The Patriots (4-2 league, 4-4 overall) were down 3-2 in the bottom of inning six, when the they scored three runs to go ahead and win.
Matt Archibald (2-for-3) had an RBI single in the rally. Frank Adamski (double, RBI) and Cody Kurek also had two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Demetri Roros (RBI) and Ethan Ruiz (run) also had hits for John Carroll.
Spalding (4-2 league, 6-3 overall) took the early lead with a run in the first inning and two more in the second inning.
John Carroll countered with single runs in the first and fourth innings. to set up the sixth inning rally.
Mike Willhide pitched four innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win. Willhide struck out four. Will Weiman (two K’s) threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen for the save.
Ben Pierce made the start and threw two innings. Pierce allowed five hits, three walks and three runs (all earned). He struck out one.