John Carroll, with grant from Kutcher Foundation, constructing new baseball facility

One week ago, The John Carroll School hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction of a brand new baseball facility to be named Alumni Field at Kutcher Foundation Stadium.
This project was made possible through a generous grant — the largest in the history of the school — from the Kutcher Foundation, a Harford County-based private operating foundation. The Kutcher Foundation funding will support creative learning spaces both on and off the field, with unique programs and educational experiences in the fields of computer science, data analytics and sports journalism.
The centerpieces for these initiatives will include a state-of-the-art Innovation Center and a collegiate-caliber baseball facility that will serve as real-world laboratories for innovative curricula in STEAM, data science and media studies. Initial renovations are already complete for the Innovation Center, and work has begun on the new baseball facility which should be ready for play in spring, 2021.
The field is a synthetic surface and will include new dugouts and fencing. The design calls for a removable mound and adjustable bases to support use by the school’s softball team as well as baseball. Future phases will include equipping the facility with sports analytics and broadcasting equipment to help launch innovative educational classes to prepare students for modern careers in media, math, and science.
“The Kutchers and the Kutcher Foundation have given John Carroll and its students an opportunity of a lifetime. We are beyond grateful for their generosity, their kindness and their strong faith in the future of our young people," John Carroll School President Steve DiBiagio said.
The Kutcher family members taking part in the ceremony were Joe Kutcher, Class of 2022; Steven Kutcher, ’17, John and Sue Weller Kutcher ’85 and Tim Kutcher ’15, who also coaches at John Carroll and helps to run a new Sports Analytics Club that will dovetail with the new baseball facility.
Local dignitaries on hand included Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Harford County Chief Adviser Billy Boniface ’82, Harford County Councilman Tony Giangiordano, Bel Air Town Commissioners Erin Hughes and Donna Kahoe and Town of Bel Air Economic Development Coordinator Angela Robertson.
The Harford County Chamber of Commerce also assisted with the event and Chamber attendees included President & CEO Angela Rose, Vice President Heather Murphy, Marketing & Communications Specialist Kate Rodriguez, Board Member Josh Nelson (Chesapeake Environmental Management) and past Board Chair Betsy Campion, who is also the immediate past Chair of John Carroll’s Board of Trustees.