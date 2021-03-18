xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Eight-run extra-inning lifts John Carroll to 9-1 baseball win over Gilman

By
The Aegis
Mar 18, 2021 11:37 AM
John Carroll used an eight-run, extra-inning Wednesday to beat Gilman.
The John Carroll baseball team erupted for eight runs in the eighth inning Wednesday to beat host Gilman, 9-1, in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association action.

The game was tied at one through seven innings as John Carroll (2-0-1) scored a run in the fifth and Gilman broke up the shutout with a run the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, Frank Adamski highlighted the big inning with a three-run double that he roped on a 2-1 pitch.

Other batters contributing in the big inning included Ethan Ruiz, Kyle McCracken, Ben Pierce, Mason Deletis and Matt Bishop. All drove in runs in the inning. Deletis went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead in hits.

Michael Gibson-Robinson earned the victory for the Patriots. Gibson-Robinson went two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three. Mike Willhide threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Adamski started the game for John Carroll. The right-hander allowed seven hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out one and walking none.

Peter Heubeck started the game for Gilman. He threw five innings, allowing one run on no hits, while striking out 11.

Gilman out hit John Carroll, 10-4, but Patriots hitters drew eight walks and Gilman made two errors.

