John Carroll baseball opens season with 10-0, no-hit win over Boys’ Latin

By
The Aegis
Mar 09, 2022 10:05 AM

The John Carroll boys baseball team opened its season Tuesday in no-hit fashion as two pitchers combined to blank visiting Boys’ Latin, 10-0, in a five-inning, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association game played at Alumni Field at Kutcher Foundation Stadium.

William Weiman was credited with the victory, surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, while striking out six and walking one. Christopher Lanzilotta threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen to complete the no-hitter.

The Patriots offense provided all the support needed with a seven-run third inning. Frank Adamski, Ethan Ruiz, Matthew Bishop, William Rhine and Austen Mezan all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

John Carroll batters totaled nine hits with Ruiz, Rhine, Adamski and Mezan each collecting two hits.

