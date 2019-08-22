Bellamy still teaching, coaching in Harford County

Late in the 2018-19 school year a number of Harford County Public Schools teachers, administrators, coaches, etc. were caught up in a reduction in force.
Jason Bellamy, the long-time teacher, athletic director and boys lacrosse coach at Patterson Mill High School, was among them. Bellamy coached 12 years, taught 11 years and was AD for 10 years, but with less tenure than a couple others, he was reassigned in early June.
The assignment takes Bellamy to Edgewood High School, where he will teach business, the same classes taught at Patterson Mill.
In his time coaching at Patterson Mill, Bellamy’s boys lacrosse teams won six region titles, made four state final game appearances and won back-to-back Class 1A state championships. Those titles have come the past two seasons.
Bellamy was named 2019 Maryland State Lacrosse Coaches Association Public School Coach of the Year and was also named 2011 and 2018 US Lacrosse Harford County Coach of Year.
“Patterson Mill gave me the opportunity to start a business program, an athletic department and a lacrosse program from scratch and that was the appeal to come back to the community that I grew up in and be able to start those programs that I’m passionate about from scratch,” Bellamy said. Bellamy is a North Harford graduate and still resides in Harford County.
“This decision was not of my control and I think the relationships and the people you work with and the parents of the kids you meet and work with will be the difficult part of leaving, but it’s also new opportunities and new co-workers and new communities and new students to get to work with.”
Bellamy will be dealing with multiple communities as more recently he was hired as head boys lacrosse coach at Havre de Grace High School.
“The exact date of all that stuff and when it all went down, I’m not 100 percent sure, but it unfolded recently. I’d say within the last two weeks,” Bellamy said. “When it became available and they posted the position as open and I expressed interest in it.”
In the meantime, Bellamy was working on the schedule and the staff. John Grubb and Brian Tallon will come along from Patterson Mill to join Bellamy. “Tallon has five state championships at Patterson Mill, three girls basketball and two boys lacrosse and of course John has plenty of championships," Bellamy said.
Additional coaches are to be determined according to Bellamy. “The Principal at Patterson Mill [Dr. Sean Abel] invited me to remain there as lacrosse coach, I just felt like it was time for a change with all the other changes that were taking place professionally for me,” Bellamy said. “Like I said, it just felt like it was time for a change, it was an opportunity that was available in the county. I think it’s a fantastic community, I love my time in Havre de Grace, I love visiting and spending time down there and I think it’s just a great community. They have a strong supportive administration and athletic director, they’ve got a youth program. I’m excited to get down there and work with them.”
Havre de Grace gave Patterson Mill two hard-fought battles last season, including a 10-7 Huskies win for the Class 1A East Region title. “They’ve been a strong program in the county for a few years now and have had some really competitive games in the Chesapeake Division, have won games in the division, nice program. I’m excited to go be part of it,” Bellamy said.
Bellamy takes over a Warriors team that posted a 12-7 record in 2019 under first year coach Justin Parker. The wins included a first-ever win over Fallston.