Jake Snyder, a Fallston resident, set for lacrosse trip to Ireland to represent USA

Jake Snyder shown defending for Ohio State in a men's lacrosse game versus Michigan in April of this year in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Courtesy of Jay LaPrete)

It was three years ago when Fallston resident Jake Snyder began planning on a trip to Ireland to play lacrosse as part of an USA Lacrosse U19 team.

Well, the COVID pandemic forced postponements, and not for just one year, but two for Snyder, who is still excited and ready for the trip next week.

“I’m definitely still very excited, I’m really just thankful because there were points and time during COVID where we thought it might get canceled,” Snyder said. “Definitely thankful to World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse for helping to make it happen and make the experience possible. The anticipation’s been, it’s like three years in the making, but definitely, really looking forward to it.”

Snyder, a senior lacrosse defender at Ohio State, and his now U21 teammates are headed to Limerick, Ireland for the 2022 World Lacrosse Men’s U21 World Championship. The tournament runs August 10-20.

“It actually started, the process started, back in May of 2019,” Snyder recalls. “I was a part of an over 100-person player pool and invited to tryout in June.”

That took place at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, where Snyder says the roster was cut down to 50. The 50 were invited back in July of 2019 for more tryouts and the roster was cut down to 30-32 players.

The summer of 2019 followed Snyder’s graduation from Calvert Hall and led to his freshman year at Ohio State.

In fall of 2019, there was an event held at Ohio State for the 32-player roster. Snyder says the team scrimmaged two private high school teams and the team was then cut to 25.

The team met again in Jan. of 2020 in San Antonio, Texas for more scrimmages against club/all-star teams. Snyder says the roster was finalized to 23.

“That was the roster that was supposed to go to Ireland in 2020, but COVID happened. So, it was originally a U19 team, but once COVID hit, everything got put on hold,” Snyder said.

There was hope and an assumption the tourney might get pushed back a year. “Met in late 2020 where they told us the tourney would be pushed again, from 2021 to 2022,” Snyder said.

So, a training session in June of 2021 brought the team back together for the first time in a year and a half.

Some months later, with the team reconvening in Nov. at Ohio State, Snyder says they more less opened the tryouts back up. A small number of players were added, but the roster was paired back down to 23.

“We actually scrimmaged Ohio State, so I played against my own team, which was actually pretty fun,” Snyder said.

Snyder says the team had another session in June and the team will meet in Baltimore this weekend before heading to Philadelphia for the flight to Ireland.

Snyder, who is majoring in finance with a minor in communication, has never been to Ireland.

“Priority number one, we’re going over there to play and compete, so obviously want to come back with a gold medal and a championship,” Snyder said.

In addition to his teammates, Snyder will also have his family on the trip, too. Debbie (mother), Tim (father) and older siblings, Kevin (brother) and Sarah (sister).

“I think also, to have an incredible experience while I’m over there. Like I said, it is my first time over in Ireland and my whole family will be there, so just being able to experience it with them as much as I can as well as my teammates. I just want to dive myself into the culture and learn as much as I can,” Snyder said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some things, trying meals that are specific to that area.”

As for the competition, USA will be in pool A with teams from Canada (8/10), England (8/11), Haudenosaunne (8/13) and Australia (8/15).

Championship bracket play begins August 16 with semifinals slated for August 18. The medal games and championship are scheduled for August 20.

22 games will be broadcast globally via ESPN digital platforms, with the semifinals and championship match also airing in the U.S. on ESPNU. The men’s U21 championship is the second event in a historic multiyear partnership between World Lacrosse and ESPN.

The last men’s junior-level championship in 2016 ended with a classic gold medal match, as the U.S. overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat Canada, 13-12, in British Columbia. The win continued the Americans’ unblemished gold medal streak in the championship, dating back to 1988.