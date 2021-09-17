Recovered from injury, Patterson Mill’s ‘Izzy’ Toni relishing chance to be back on soccer field

So, right before my junior year I got cleared in July. I started playing with my club and the first game back, I retore my ACL and tore my meniscus as well. So, I went through two surgeries. After that, I had to go through a longer process and I finally got cleared again right before tryouts of my senior year. I waited about three months to start playing again, just to be careful, to be safe. Honestly, going through the process in my mind of getting back, I’ve just focused on a main goal of playing like I used to, playing like who I was before and even better. I always have a goal of trying to play college soccer or trying to go beyond who I used to be as a soccer player and that’s where I am today.