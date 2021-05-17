IronBirds split weekend games, will begin home season Tuesday with 8-4 record

The Aberdeen IronBirds split the final two games in Hudson Valley over the weekend, winning Saturday, 8-1, but losing Sunday, 10-4, in High-A East Minor League Baseball action.
The split gave the ‘Birds and Renegades a series split, 3-3, leaving Aberdeen with 8-4 record through 12 games.
The IronBirds will begin its home season Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, hosting the Wilmington Blue Rocks (4-7) at 7:05 p.m. The series will continue all week, with Wednesday through Friday games starting at 7:05; Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
In Sundays loss, Hudson Valley had no trouble with Aberdeen starting pitcher Garrett Stallings, who entered the game a winner in both previous starts.
The Renegades pounded Stallings for seven hits, a walk and seven runs (six earned) over two and a third innings. Stallings struck out one.
Hudson Valley scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third. James Nelson delivered the big blow against Stallings, blasting a three-run home run in the second inning.
Aberdeen scored a singe run in the fifth, but the Renegades got another three-run home run from Frederick Cuevas off reliever Luis Perez. Perez pitched one inning, allowing three hits, a walk and three earned runs.
The IronBirds rallied for three runs in the ninth. Zach Watson singled in a run and Andrew Daschbach drove in a pair with his second home run of the season.
Daschbach finished with two hits, as did Johnny Rizer, who hit his fourth double.
Clayton McGinness and Easton Lucas both pitched well in the loss. McGinness allowed two hits, while striking out two over an inning and two-thirds. Lucas also gave two hits and a walk, while striking out five over two innings. Garrett Farmer added one inning of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Lucas and Farmer have yet to allow an earned run between them.
In Saturday’s win, it was another solid performance on the mound for Grayson Rodriguez, who earned his first win. Rodriguez pitched five innings, allowing three hits and an earned run, while striking out 11.
The lone Renegades run came from who else? Oswald Peraza! Peraza fifth home run of the series came in the first inning, but that was it.
Aberdeen scored three in the first and third innings with a single run between in the second. The final run was scored in the seventh.
Adam Hall, one of three ‘Birds with two hits, had the biggest of the night, ripping a three-run homer in the third inning.
Kyle Stowers and Watson added two hits each and Toby Welk had one hit and two RBIs.
Aberdeen reliever Ryan Wilson tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and walk, while striking out three.
Felix Bautista pitched the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out three.