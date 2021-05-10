Aberdeen IronBirds suffer loss, but close opening series with 5-1 mark

The Aberdeen IronBirds made a bid to complete a season-opening series sweep on Sunday, but the Wilmington Blue Rocks snapped the ‘Birds five-game win streak with a 6-5 win in an High-A East Minor League Baseball game played at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.
Aberdeen (5-1) put itself in position for a sweep with its 3-0 shutout over Wilmington on Saturday.
The IronBirds are enjoying a league-wide off day Monday and the team will be back on the road Tuesday, visiting Hudson Valley (Yankees) for six straight. Tuesday’s game time is 7:05 p.m.
In Sunday’s loss, Aberdeen starting pitching was strong again. Grayson Rodriguez, making his second start against Wilmington, threw 3.1 innings. He allowed four hits and one earned run. He walked two and stuck out seven.
Reliever Nick Roth had a little tougher time. Roth pitched an inning and two thirds, allowing four hits and four earned runs.
Ryan Wilson followed with two scoreless innings, striking out one, but Kade Strowd came on to pitch one inning with the game tied 5-5. Strowd (0-1) gave up two hits and an earned run, while striking out two.
Offensively, Aberdeen led twice, but Wilmington battle back. The biggest lead was 5-1 in the fifth, before the Blue Rocks scored four times.
Joseph Rodriguez was 3-for-5 with a run scored and Andrew Martinez was 2-for-4 with an RBI and runs scored. Toby Welk also had two hits and two RBIs.
Saturday shutout
In Saturday’s 3-0 win, four pitchers combined on the five-hit shutout.
Starter Blaine Knight allowed three hits over four innings, striking out two. Connor Gillispie (1H, 1BB, 1K) and Luis Perez (1K) both pitched two innings. Easton Lucas pitched one inning, allowing one hit and he struck out one for his first save.
Offensively, Aberdeen scored all three runs in the second inning.
AJ Graffanino and Zach Watson both singed and Martinez doubled Graffanino in. An out later, Cody Roberts walked to load the bases and with two outs, Kyle Stowers walked to force in Watson and Ortiz was hit by pitch to bring Martinez in with the third run.
Aberdeen batters were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and they left 12 runners on base.