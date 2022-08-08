IronBirds split final two games of series with Wilmington

Aberdeen catcher Wilkin Grullon makes the tag at the plate on Wilmington baserunner Yasel Antuna during the game at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Sunday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Aberdeen IronBirds split their final two games this week against the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the weekend, closing the series with a 4-2 mark.

The ‘Birds (62-39 overall, 19-16 second half) dropped Sunday’s finale, 11-6, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, while Saturday night, Aberdeen rode strong pitching in a 3-0 win in High-A South Atlantic League play.

The IronBirds will be back on the road Tuesday, opening a series in Hudson Valley, New York, against the Renegades (54-47, 20-15). Game time is 7:05 p.m.

In Sunday’s loss, four Aberdeen pitchers all struggled, as the team fell behind, 9-0, into the bottom of inning six.

Starter Peter Van Loon (9-2) pitched three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Dan Hammer added 1 2/3 innings allowing three runs on three hits and four walks, while Nick Roth worked 1 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk. Hammer and Roth both struck out a batter.

Daniel Lloyd pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and two runs, while striking out four.

Coby Mayo and Davis Tavarez both went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead the offense. Mayo also added a triple and finished with four RBIs.

Aberdeen's Davis Tavarez trots toward home with congratulations from manager Roberto Mercado after a home run in the late innings of Sunday's game against Wilmington at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Povich dominates in Saturday win

Cade Povich, acquired from the Minnesota Twins in the Jorge Lopez trade, was strong in his Aberdeen debut.

Povich (1-0) set down the first 13 batters faced before an error snapped the streak. Povich took a no-hitter into the sixth until Yasel Antuna grounded a sharp single through the left side.

Povich’s night finished with a hit allowed and eight strikeouts over six innings.

Jean Pinto pitched the final three innings for his first save, striking out two and walking three.

The ‘Birds put together just enough offense to support the pitching. Heston Kjerstad hit an RBI single in the third, while Billy Cook tripled in the other two runs in the sixth. TT Bowens and Chris Givin both singled and scored on the Cook hit.

Darell Hernaiz was 2-for-4 in the win.