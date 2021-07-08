IronBirds even series behind Rom’s mound effort and nine runs

Aberdeen pitcher Drew Rom had another solid outing and his teammates scored nine runs Wednesday to lead the IronBirds past the host Greenville Drive, 9-1, in a High-A East Minor League Baseball game.
The teams will continue the series Thursday night with game three. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
Rom (6-0) pitched five innings, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out five.
Two relievers finished the game. Ryan Conroy threw three innings, giving up five hits and one run, while striking out three. Easton Lucas pitched the final inning, striking out all three batters he faced.
Offensively, Aberdeen (31-24) scored once in the fourth, twice in the sixth and six times in the eighth.
J.D. Mundy went 3-5 with a double and RBI to raise his average to .287. Jordan Westburg (2-3) scored three times and drove in one. Westburg is hitting .283.
Zach Watson had one hit and three RBIs and Gunnar Henderson, who had three hits in Tuesday’s loss, added an RBI single in four at bats.
Andrew Daschbach (double) and Maverick Handley also had hits for Aberdeen.